PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

