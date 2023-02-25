Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
