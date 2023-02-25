Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.