PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,869 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after buying an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

