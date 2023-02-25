PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 8.4%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCTGet Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. 1,252,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,285,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.