Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Stock Down 1.0 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

MIDD opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.