Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.