Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.15.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

