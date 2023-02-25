Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Reduced by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

