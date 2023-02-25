Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

