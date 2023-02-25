Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Decreased by Analyst

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

