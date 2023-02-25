Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Reduced by Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

WD opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after buying an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679 in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

