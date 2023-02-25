Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By KeyCorp

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

DV stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,544 shares of company stock worth $648,339. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

