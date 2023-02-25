Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

