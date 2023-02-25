Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

