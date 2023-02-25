Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

BMO opened at C$130.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.73 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

