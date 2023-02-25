Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted by Analyst

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

