Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreased by Analyst

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MTW opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

