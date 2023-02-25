Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Cut by Analyst

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of CAH opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

