Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$39.05 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.83. The firm has a market cap of C$24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

