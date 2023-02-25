Redfin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

