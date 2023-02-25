Reviewing Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Images and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 2 4 0 2.67 First Advantage 0 5 1 0 2.17

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Getty Images’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than First Advantage.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A First Advantage $712.29 million 2.88 $16.05 million $0.39 34.62

This table compares Getty Images and First Advantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 55.39% 3.18% First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91%

Summary

First Advantage beats Getty Images on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.