Reviewing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of trivago shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.

trivago has a consensus target price of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72% trivago -23.68% 6.00% 4.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and trivago’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.69 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -4.93 trivago $563.78 million 1.06 -$134.04 million ($0.37) -4.51

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than trivago. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

trivago beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About trivago

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The Corporate and Eliminations segment refers to all corporate functions and expenses except for direct advertising. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.