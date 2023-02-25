Reviewing Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Premier alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 12.85% 11.54% 7.55% Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19%

Risk and Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of -21.03, suggesting that its share price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.36 billion 2.87 $265.87 million $1.47 22.36 Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67

This table compares Premier and Veritec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 3 7 0 2.70 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier currently has a consensus price target of $40.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Premier’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Premier is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Premier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Premier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier beats Veritec on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities. The Performance Services segment consists of informatics, collaborative, consulting services, direct-to-employer initiative, and insurance management services businesses. The company was founded on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Veritec

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.