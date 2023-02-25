Robert W. Baird Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $100.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.7 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,281 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

