Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $78.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

