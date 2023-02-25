Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $263.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $290.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $299.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $102,067,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.