Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,666.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

