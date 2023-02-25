Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.88.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

