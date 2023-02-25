Royal Bank of Canada Increases Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$14.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.08 million and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.18. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

