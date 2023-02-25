Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

