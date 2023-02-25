Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.10. 197,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 195,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

Several brokerages recently commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

