Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.
