Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$12.25

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,993 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.