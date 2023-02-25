Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$5.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

