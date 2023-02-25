Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CEO Thomas R. Cannell Sells 53,727 Shares

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,313.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sesen Bio

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Articles

