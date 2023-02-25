Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,516 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of HealthStream worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

