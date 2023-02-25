Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

LON:EYE opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.35). The firm has a market cap of £155.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,577.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.50), for a total value of £126,414 ($152,232.66). Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

