Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE SLGN opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

