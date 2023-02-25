Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

