Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.