Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head to Head Analysis

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smith & Nephew and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 1 5 2 0 2.13 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 226.48%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.22 billion 2.42 $524.00 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,198.66 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Smith & Nephew on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.