Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Contrast

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 3.52 $56.60 million $0.78 19.46 Snap $4.60 billion 3.37 -$1.43 billion ($0.88) -11.15

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PubMatic has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PubMatic and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Snap 3 29 5 0 2.05

PubMatic presently has a consensus price target of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.63%. Snap has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.74%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% Snap -31.07% -33.20% -12.17%

Summary

PubMatic beats Snap on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Snap

Snap, Inc. operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

