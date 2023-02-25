Stephens Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

