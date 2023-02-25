Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ STRL opened at $38.04 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
