Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $38.04 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

