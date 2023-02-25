Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.70 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Steven Madden by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

