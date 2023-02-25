Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Trading 7.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.07. Approximately 465,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 777,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

