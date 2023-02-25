Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SRI opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. Stoneridge has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

