Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Raised to Neutral at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has C$50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$43.00.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.75.
TSE:SU opened at C$46.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The company has a market cap of C$61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.62.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
