Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

