Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 370.67. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

