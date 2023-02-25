System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.11% from the stock’s previous close.

System1 Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 185 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,083.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.22. System1 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($3.85).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other System1 Group news, insider Conrad Bona acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £18,998.76 ($22,879.05). In other news, insider Conrad Bona purchased 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £18,998.76 ($22,879.05). Also, insider Chris Willford purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999 ($12,041.18). Insiders acquired a total of 34,887 shares of company stock worth $4,899,696 in the last three months. 43.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

